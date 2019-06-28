

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) announced earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled RMB40.19 million, or RMB1.016 per share. This compares with RMB3.60 million, or RMB0.096 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of RMB33.26 million or RMB0.840 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.4% to RMB5.82 billion from RMB4.57 billion last year.



JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): RMB33.26 Mln. vs. RMB10.97 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): RMB0.840 vs. RMB0.296 last year. -Revenue (Q1): RMB5.82 Bln vs. RMB4.57 Bln last year.



