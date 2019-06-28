According to Technavio Research Report, "Logistics Robots Market by application (indoor and outdoor logistics and factory logistics) and by solutions (hardware, services, and software) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA) is witnessed to grow USD 3.48 billion, at a CAGR of 28% from 2018 to 2022."

Global Logistics Robots Market: Top emerging trend

The growth in the e-commerce sector is one of the major logistics robots market trends. The e-commerce sector has been witnessing rapid growth owing to the improvement in internet penetration and a rise in the adoption of online shopping. The quality of packaging and timely delivery are the differentiating factors for any e-commerce player. The factors triggering the need for automation by e-commerce players who rely on third-party logistics providers significantly are the demand for flexibility, more stock keeping units, and swift returns processing.

Global Logistics Robots Market:High ROI offered by logistics robots

Logistics robots are offering a high rate of ROI when compared with other systems including forklifts used in manufacturing and non-manufacturing environments. The deployment of logistics robots not only reduces the cost of equipment, but also minimizes the time required for integration. In addition, the implementation of logistics robots further drives the adoption of technologies including machine learning logic, environmental analysis technologies, and human-machine collaboration. Consequently, the increasing ROI offered by logistics robots will be one of the key driving factors for the market.

Few Major Players for the Logistics Robots Market are:

BA Robotic Systems Group

Clearpath Robotics

KION Group

Midea

Mobile Industrial Robots

OMRON

Global Logistics Robots Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global logistics robots market analysis categorizes the market into the following regions:

APAC

EMEA

Americas

In 2017, the APAC region accounted for almost 41% of the logistics robots market share and is expected to contribute to over 42% share by 2022, exhibiting almost 1% increase in market share.

