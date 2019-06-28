

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose on Friday as investors held out hopes for progress in U.S.-China trade talks and a government report showed the U.K. economy expanded at a faster pace in the first quarter, as previously estimated.



U.K. GDP climbed 0.5 percent sequentially, unrevised from the first estimate, and faster than the 0.2 percent growth registered in the fourth quarter.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 15 points or 0.20 percent at 7,417 in opening deals after declining 0.2 percent in the previous session.



Merlin Entertainments shares soared as much as 14 percent after a consortium led by the family that controls the Lego toymaking empire agreed a £5.9bn takeover of the company.



Mining giant Glencore gained almost 2 percent after Deutsche Bank's investment analysts reaffirmed their 'buy' rating on the stock.



McCarthy & Stone advanced 3 percent. The company has welcomed the government's decision to exempt retirement homebuilders from a ban on charging ground rent for new houses.



