Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 27-June-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 350.45p INCLUDING current year revenue 355.78p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 345.10p INCLUDING current year revenue 350.43p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---