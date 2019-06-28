Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 27-June-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1831.47p INCLUDING current year revenue 1846.67p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1787.59p INCLUDING current year revenue 1802.79p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---