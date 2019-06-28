

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's trade deficit narrowed in May, as exports increased amid a sharp fall in imports, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.



The trade deficit fell to $1.83 billion in May from $7.81 billion in the same month last year.



Exports rose 12.1 percent year-on-year in May, while imports declined 19.3 percent.



On a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, exports increased 8.1 percent, while imports fell 4.1 percent from the previous month.



Calendar adjusted exports grew 12.0 percent annually in April, while imports dropped 19.7 percent from a year ago.



