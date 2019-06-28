Wollo, world's first family-focused token, lists on Liquid

TOKYO, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global cryptocurrency platform Liquid.com (Liquid) listed Wollo (WLO), a Stellar-based token, for secondary trading.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/929177/Wollo.jpg

Wollo (WLO) aims to become the go-to currency for 400 million families around the world, through a range of educational software and family finance tools.

The first product to integrate Wollo is Pigzbe, one of the first consumer applications of blockchain technology. Launching this September, Pigzbe combines an educational app for kids and a handheld digital piggy wallet that reinvents pocket money for children age 6+. With Pigzbe, children learn how to earn, save and spend in an increasingly cashless society. Pigzbe raised USD8.85m through a token sale in 2018, reaching its hardcap, and has successfully pre-sold its product on Kickstarter, achieving its funding target in under 48 hours.

The listing on Liquid will support Pigzbe's worldwide rollout. Liquid gives WLO its first Bitcoin (BTC) and Euro (EUR) trading pairs, and will make the token accessible to the EU market and Asia, particularly Korea and Singapore. Once regulatory approvals from the Japanese Financial Services Agency are obtained, WLO should be available for trading in Japan, with a listing date estimated some time in 2020.

Mike Kayamori, CEO and co-founder of Liquid, says:

'We are excited to add Wollo as part of our offering of digital assets on Liquid. Pigzbe has an actual minimum viable product with real user adoption, and has a genuine use case with the potential to touch millions of people around the world."

Filippo Yacob, CEO and co-founder of Pigzbe, says:

"Most exciting to us is the partnership with Liquid for our JFSA application. We know that financial education in a global and digital context is of huge importance to the Japanese government, and we look forward to jointly supporting Japan in their mission.

We're also incredibly excited about listing Wollo on Liquid. We only list on exchanges where there is a shared vision and ethos, and that's definitely the case with Liquid. Liquid is one of the largest, most secure and most reputable exchanges globally. It offers best-in-class security and, importantly, is leading the way with a no tolerance policy on wash trading. As a family product, with a FINMA-regulated token, transparency really matters to us.

Both organisations want to drive adoption through great design. Liquid's platform has been designed for every type of user - for traders of all experience levels. Similarly, Pigzbe's experience has been designed for users that are familiar and unfamiliar with digital currencies."

About Pigzbe

Pigzbe is an educational technology startup based in London. A team of award-winning designers, thinkers, and makers who have delivered products and services to millions of people, coming from companies like MasterCard, PayPal, Apple, Google, NASA, and Kano. Part of the Primo Group, the team's mission is to give families the tools to help children become financially knowledgeable, confident, and independent. For more information visit pigzbe.com

About Liquid

Founded in 2014, we are a leading global fintech company that operates Liquid.com ("Liquid"), a global cryptocurrency platform that provides trading, exchange, and next generation financial services powered by blockchain technology. With offices in Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, and now the USA, Liquid combines a strong network of local partners with extensive team experience in banking and financial products to deliver best in class financial services for its customers.