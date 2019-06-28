JK Technosoft RPA Project Shortlisted for Prestigious Computing Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2019

LONDON, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JK Technosoft Ltd, part of the 140 year-old multi-billion dollar JK Group, today announced they have been shortlisted in the Computing Digital Technology Leaders Awards for 2019. Shortlisted for the second year in a row, the JK Technosoft team were shortlisted for the Best Automation Project award.

After being recognised by the technology desk of the British Parliamentary committee for Best Practices in RPA, AI, Block-chain and SAP S4 HANA this recognition reiterates the fact of the company's depth in cutting edge technology application in regular business.

With RPA (Robotic Process Automation) increasing in popularity, this award is particularly relevant in demonstrating how RPA can add value to organisations. The project entered for the award was for a large FMCG company, creating an IT agnostic report automation solution.

The project was particularly cutting edge because it was able to coordinate global reporting from multiple sources making the process zero dependent of any other team or manual intervention, and no invasion on the data and business logic level.

This meant that results were delivered in a span of hours and days instead of weeks.

Full Time Equivalent worth work automated making the set up capacity rich

Overall operating costs greatly reduced

81% reduction in report delivery time enabling faster decision making

End user experience greatly improved by reducing report management complexity

Basudev Pal, Director UK & Europe explained further: "The client was particularly pleased because data was being more safely and securely handled, and fully compliant with multi-country complex regulations. Reporting is now also available 24/7 to whoever needs it, and the team who had previously experienced large levels of frustration across repetitive tasks, were now able to provide more analysis and information and were much happier as a result."

After the initial pilot, the RPA has been deployed to more reporting templates, leading to more streamlined straight through processing and decision making, and the client is looking to establish an RPA factory in conjunction with JK Technosoft.

The award winners are announced on Tuesday July 2nd 2019, at the Hilton London Bankside.

About JK Technosoft:

JK Technosoft is part of the 140 year old JK Company and focuses on technology solutions that deliver digital transformation across a variety of industry sectors and geographical locations.

