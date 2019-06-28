

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's producer price inflation slowed further in May, figures from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.



The producer price index climbed 0.8 percent on a yearly basis in May, slower than the 1.4 percent rise in April.



The overall producer price inflation in May was mainly driven by weaker intermediate goods, energy and capital goods prices which grew by 0.3 percent, 0.6 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, producer prices remained flat in May, after a 0.2 percent rise in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX