

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rose on Friday and remained on course for their best month in three years, as world leaders assembled at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan to discuss possible resolutions to the trade war.



Spot gold rose 0.25 percent to $1,413.50 per ounce and remained on track for a gain of nearly 8.5 percent so far this month, marking its biggest monthly percentage gain since June 2016. U.S. gold futures were up 0.35 percent at $1,416.95 an ounce.



U.S. President Trump and Chinese President Xi will meet on the sidelines of the summit as investors mull over mixed messages on the trade deal front.



White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow maintained his threat to impose new tariffs on Chinese goods if talks do not end in progress. Kudlow also said there are no preconditions set for the U.S.-China trade meeting.



The clarification came after Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that China President Xi is expected to present the U.S. trade coalition with a set of terms, including the removal of restrictions on the sale of U.S. technology to Huawei before Beijing will settle the trade dispute.



Lingering tensions between the U.S. and Iran, Trump's earlier comments about the security relationship with Japan and his demand that India should withdraw 'very high tariffs' on U.S. goods also boosted appeal for safe-haven bullion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX