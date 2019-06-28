

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's retail sales declined for the first time in five months in May, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.



Retail sales fell 0.5 percent year-on-year in May, after a 3.7 percent increase in April.



This was the first fall since December 2018, when sales were down 0.1 percent.



Sales for durable goods rose by 0.9 percent annually in May, while that of consumables declined 2.1 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales decreased 2.0 percent in May, after a 1.9 percent increase in the previous month. Economists had expected a 1.0 percent fall.



