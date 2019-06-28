

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - BCE Inc. (BCE, BCE.TO) announced Friday that its Board of Directors will appoint Chief Operating Officer Mirko Bibic as the new President and Chief Executive Officer of BCE and Bell Canada following the retirement of George Cope on January 5, 2020 after almost 12 years in the CEO role.



A Bell executive since 2004, Bibic is currently Chief Operating Officer responsible for Bell Mobility, Bell Residential and Small Business, and Bell Business Markets (BBM). Bibic has previously served as Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and also previously as Bell's Chief Legal and Regulatory Officer.



Cope will continue to work closely with Mirko through the transition to his new role as the 14th chief executive of the company since its founding in 1880.



Cope will retire after a 14-year career with Bell that began with his appointment as Chief Operating Officer in January 2006 and later as President and CEO since July 2008.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX