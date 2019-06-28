The following information is based on the press release from Tele2 AB (Tele2) published on June 28, 2019 and may be subject to change. The board of Tele2 has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for August 22, 2019, approves an extraordinary dividend of SEK 6.00 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is August 23, 2019. Provided that the EGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Tele2 (TEL2B; TEL2A). For further information please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=730201