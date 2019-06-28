Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC announces Result of AGM

Result of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2019 / The Annual General Meeting of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc was held at the offices of Osborne Clarke LLP, One London Wall, London EC2Y 5EB on Friday 28 June 2019 at 11.00 am.

Voting on all of the resolutions was conducted on a show of hands. All resolutions were passed. The full text of each of the resolutions is set out in the notice of the meeting, which is available on the Company's website at https://www.hemogenyx.com/investors/default.aspx.

The numbers of proxy votes duly lodged prior to the meeting are set out below and will also be available on the Company's website at https://www.hemogenyx.com/investors/default.aspx.

Proxy Votes duly lodged prior to the meeting Ordinary Resolutions Votes for % of votes cast for Votes Against % of votes cast against Total votes cast Total votes cast as % of ISC(1) Votes withheld To approve the Company's annual accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 119,390,068 100% 0 N/A 119,390,068 33.1% 0 To approve the directors' remuneration report contained within the annual report and accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 119,386,946 100% 0 N/A 119,386,946 33.1% 3,122 To re-appoint PKF Littlejohn LLP as auditor of the Company 119,261,281 100% 0 N/A 119,261,281 33.1% 128,787 To authorise the directors to determine the level of the auditor's remuneration 119,386,946 100% 0 N/A 119,386,946 33.1% 3,122 To provide the directors with authority to allot ordinary shares 119,386,946 100% 0 N/A 119,386,946 33.1% 3,122 Special Resolutions Votes for % of votes cast for Votes against % of votes cast against Total votes cast Total votes cast as % of ISC(1) Votes withheld To disapply statutory pre-emption rights 119,258,159 100% 0 N/A 119,258,159 33.1% 131,909

(1) The Company's issued share capital (ISC) on 28 May 2019, being the date on which members had to be entered in the register of members of the Company in order to be entitled to attend and vote at the meeting, was 360,176,186 ordinary shares.

(2) A 'vote withheld' in respect of any resolution is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against it.

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc www.hemogenyx.com Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder headquarters@hemogenyx.com Sir Marc Feldmann, Chairman SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470 Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Soltan Tagiev Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930 Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey US Media enquiries Tel: +1 (323) 646-3249 Lowell Goodman lowell@corbomitecomms.com

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc ("Hemogenyx") is a publicly traded company (LSE: HEMO) headquartered in London, with its wholly-owned US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City at its state-of-the-art research facility and a wholly-owned Belgian operating subsidiary, Hemogenyx-Cell SPRL, located in Liège.

Hemogenyx is a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplantation to a greater number of patients suffering from otherwise incurable life-threatening diseases. Hemogenyx is developing two distinct and complementary products, as well as a platform technology that it uses as an engine for novel product development.

For more than 50 years, bone marrow transplantation has been used to save the lives of patients suffering from blood diseases. The risks of toxicity and death that are associated with bone marrow transplantation, however, have meant that the procedure is restricted to use only as a last resort. Hemogenyx's technology has the potential to enable many more patients suffering from devastating blood diseases such as leukemia and lymphoma, as well as severe autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis, aplastic anemia and systemic lupus erythematosus (Lupus), to benefit from bone marrow transplantation.

