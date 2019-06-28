Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.: Jerash Reports Record Fourth Quarter, Full Year Revenue in Fiscal 2019

Positioned for Expected Further Revenue Growth in Fiscal 2020

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2019 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (Nasdaq: JRSH) (the "Company" or "Jerash"), a producer of high-quality textile goods for leading global brands, today reported record revenue for its fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2019.

Fiscal Year 2019 and Recent Highlights

Reported record revenue of $85.0 million in fiscal 2019, an increase of 23% versus $69.3 million in fiscal 2018;

Generated gross margin of 22.1% in fiscal 2019 as the Company commenced production with multiple new customers and products to diversify market share;

Reported GAAP net income of $5.1 million, or $0.45 per diluted share;

Generated adjusted EBITDA of $11.3 million, or $1.01 per diluted share;

Grew cash and cash equivalents to $27.8 million at year end;

Commenced production in April 2019 at a fourth manufacturing facility expected to add 1.5 million to 1.8 million pieces per year, bringing Jerash's annual capacity to more than 8.0 million pieces, an anticipated increase of up to 27% annually; and

Positioned the Company for expected sustainable growth in revenue and GAAP net income through a focus on organic growth, strategic acquisitions and continued operating efficiency.

Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights

Revenue increased 64% to a record $14.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, from $8.9 million in the prior year fourth quarter, reflecting increased demand from existing customers;

Generated gross margins of 17.7% related to multiple sample orders from new potential customers expected to increase production with Jerash in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 ("fiscal 2020");

Reported a GAAP net loss of $232,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, for the quarter, compared with net loss of $985,000, or $0.10 per basic share, in the prior year fourth quarter; and

Generated quarterly adjusted EBITDA1 of $286,000, or $0.03 per diluted share.

Management Commentary

Sam Choi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are pleased to report 23% sales growth in fiscal 2019 and record full-year revenue of $85.0 million. We also reported record fourth quarter revenue, increasing 64% to $14.5 million, as we continue to ramp second-half production volume with a number of new potential customers as part of our long-term growth strategy.

"We are particularly excited about a number of sample orders with new potential customers who are already indicating large volumes for the year ahead so as to take advantage of the increased capacity at our fourth factory facility, which we believe is now fully booked for fiscal 2020. We are making notable progress on our goal to increase second half production in order to maximize revenue from Jerash's production facilities, as well as our efforts to further diversify our customer base and product categories.

"Finally, we are excited as we move into fiscal 2020 with expanded capacity, greater customer orders and a strong platform on which to further build our business for the benefit of our shareholders. We are providing an initial outlook for total revenue in excess of $100 million in fiscal 2020, which includes the ramping process for our new facility, and plan to continue in our efforts to accelerate our growth through strategic acquisitions that meet our stringent criteria for growth and profitability."

Outlook

For fiscal 2020, Jerash anticipates continued revenue growth through both expanding business with existing customers and the addition of new customers. Total revenues for fiscal 2020 are projected to be in excess of $100 million, representing what is expected to be at least 17% organic growth over fiscal 2019.

Full Year Financial Results

For the full fiscal year 2019, Jerash reported total revenue of $85.0 million, an increase of 23% from $69.3 million in fiscal 2018. The increase in revenue reflected steady growth of sales from major customers and the addition of new potential customers. Gross margin in fiscal 2019 was 22.1%, compared with 25.9% in fiscal 2018. The change in gross margin includes the effect of share gain programs and sample orders from multiple new potential customers and categories in the second half of fiscal 2019.

Operating expenses for fiscal 2019 were $12.4 million, compared with $6.1 million in fiscal 2018. Operating expenses increased due to increased production, public company expenses following the Company's May 2018 initial public offering (the "IPO"), and $3.6 million in stock-based compensation associated with the IPO.



Operating income for fiscal 2019 was $6.3 million.

GAAP net income for fiscal 2019 was $5.1 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, based on approximately 11.3 million shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for fiscal 2019 was $11.3 million, or $1.01 per diluted share. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income is provided in the tables in this press release.

Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Jerash reported revenue of $14.5 million for the fiscal fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019, a 64% increase from $8.9 million in the prior year fourth quarter. Revenue reflected growth in customer demand for warmer season goods as well as the addition of multiple new potential customers and expansion of orders with existing customers. Operating expenses were $2.8 million for the fiscal fourth quarter, reflecting additional payroll costs for increased headcount to drive revenue growth and public company expenses.

For the quarter, Jerash reported a GAAP net loss of $232,000, or $0.02 per share, compared to net loss of $1.0 million, or $0.10 per share, in the prior year fourth quarter.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Dividends

Cash and restricted cash at March 31, 2019 was $27.8 million, compared with $12.2 million at March 31, 2018. As of March 31, 2019, inventory was $21.1 million, primarily comprised of fabric, work in progress and finished garments, and accounts receivable were $4.0 million. Jerash generated $9.8 million in cash flow from operations in fiscal 2019 and approved its first two quarterly dividends to shareholders.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (Nasdaq: JRSH) is a manufacturer utilized by many well-known brands and retailers, such as Walmart, Costco, Hanes, Columbia, VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, Jansport, etc.), and PVH Corp. (which owns brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, IZOD, Speedo, etc.). Its production facilities are currently made up of four factory units and three warehouses and currently employ approximately 3,600 people. The total annual capacity at its facilities is expected to be approximately 8.0 million pieces by the end of calendar year 2019. Additional information is available at http://www.jerashholdings.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This news release contains disclosure regarding adjusted EBITDA, which is determined by a method other than in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA may help investors analyze our net income without regard to the effect of one-time stock-based compensation and before the effect of interest expenses, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations and are not uniformly applied by issuers. Therefore, this non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The comparable GAAP financial measures and reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in Appendix A to this document.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect Jerash's current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those risks described from time to time in filings made by Jerash with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Jerash does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

1 Adjusted EBITDA is not a United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measure. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is provided in the tables accompanying this release.

JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC.,

SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATE

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 27,182,158 $ 8,597,830 Accounts receivable 4,020,369 5,247,090 Accounts receivable- related party - 50,027 Inventories 21,074,243 20,293,392 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,630,727 1,533,868 Advance to suppliers 443,395 1,128,079 Total Current Assets 55,350,892 36,850,286 Restricted cash 652,310 3,598,280 Long-term deposits 810,172 - Deferred tax assets 81,461 - Property, plant and equipment, net 2,356,262 2,819,715 Total Assets $ 59,251,097 $ 43,268,281 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Credit facilities $ 648,711 $ 980,195 Accounts payable 3,378,258 4,776,812 Accrued expenses 1,539,147 1,175,427 Income tax payable 1,164,238 112,000 Other payables 855,527 878,987 Total Current Liabilities 7,585,881 7,923,421 Income tax payable - non-current 1,403,087 1,288,000 Total Liabilities 8,988,968 9,211,421 Commitments and Contingencies (See Note 13) Equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding $ - $ - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 30,000,000 and 15,000,000 shares authorized;11,325,000 shares and 9,895,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2019 and March 31, 2018, respectively. 11,325 9,895 Additional paid-in capital 14,956,767 2,742,158 Statutory reserve 212,739 71,699 Retained earnings 34,786,735 30,948,006 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,440 ) (24,502 Total Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.'s Shareholders' Equity 49,953,126 33,747,256 Noncontrolling interest 309,003 309,604 Total Equity 50,262,129 34,056,860 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 59,251,097 $ 43,268,281

JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC.,

SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATE

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the Years Ended March 31, 2019 2018 Revenue, net $ 84,983,661 $ 69,295,698 Cost of goods sold 66,206,652 51,342,020 Gross Profit 18,777,009 17,953,678 Selling, general and administrative expenses 8,834,547 6,002,452 Share-based compensation expenses 3,593,888 116,578 Total Operating Expenses 12,428,435 6,119,030 Income from Operations 6,348,574 11,834,648 Other Income / (Expense): Other income / (expense), net 23,802 (31,369 ) Total other income / (expense), net 23,802 (31,369 ) Net Income before provision for income taxes 6,372,376 11,803,279 Income tax expense 1,260,861 1,400,000 Net Income 5,111,515 10,403,279 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 754 6,838 Net income attributable to Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.'s Common Shareholders $ 5,112,269 10,410,117 Net Income $ 5,111,515 $ 10,403,279 Other Comprehensive Income / (Loss): Foreign currency translation gain / (loss) 10,215 (16,262 ) Total Comprehensive Income 5,121,730 10,387,017 Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 601 6,993 Comprehensive Income Attributable to Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.'s Common Shareholders $ 5,122,331 $ 10,394,010 Earnings Per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders: Basic $ 0.46 $ 1.07 Diluted $ 0.45 $ 1.07 Weighted Average Number of Shares Basic 11,199,630 9,735,651 Diluted 11,330,310 9,735,651

JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC.,

SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATE

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the Quarters Ended March 31, 2019 2018 Revenue, net $ 14,479,015 $ 8,852,298 Cost of goods sold 11,910,408 6,718,360 Gross Profit 2,568,607 2,133,938 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,584,443 2,133,938 Share-based compensation expenses 193,954 0 Total Operating Expenses 2,778,397 1,685,928 Income from Operations (209,790 ) 448,010 Other Income / (Expense): Other income / (expense), net 4,169 (32,685 ) Total other income / (expense), net 4,169 (32,685 ) Net Income before provision for income taxes (205,621 ) 415,325 Income tax expense 9,861 1,400,000 Net Income (215,482 ) (984,675 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 8 3,993 Net income (loss) attributable to Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.'s Common Shareholders $ (215,474 ) (980,682 ) Net Income $ (215,482 ) $ (984,675 ) Other Comprehensive Income / (Loss): Foreign currency translation gain / (loss) 124 14,011 Total Comprehensive Income (215,358 ) (970,664 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 9 3,858 Comprehensive Income Attributable to Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.'s Common Shareholders $ (215,349 ) $ (966,806 ) Earnings Per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders: Basic $ (0.02 ) $ (0.11 ) Diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.11 ) Weighted Average Number of Shares Basic 11,199,630 9,735,651 Diluted 11,330,310 9,735,651

JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC.,

SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATE

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Years Ended March 31, 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 5,111,515 $ 10,403,279 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,255,820 1,216,973 Share-based compensation expense 3,593,888 116,578 Changes in operating assets: Accounts receivable 1,229,239 (2,472,680 ) Account receivable - related party 50,047 2,293,190 Inventories (770,720 ) (1,151,531 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,404,198 ) (470,441 ) Advances to suppliers 685,197 (1,128,320 ) Deferred tax assets (81,461 ) - Changes in operating liabilities: Accounts payable (1,400,533 ) (5,472,312 ) Accrued expenses 363,037 711,332 Other payables (23,888 ) (282,472 ) Income tax payable 1,167,322 1,400,000 Net cash provided by operating activities 9,775,265 5,163,596 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property, plant and equipment (791,001 ) (877,944 ) Acquisition deposit (380,000 ) - Long-term deposits (430,113 ) - Due from related party - 336,746 Net cash used in investing activities (1,601,114 ) (541,198 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Dividend distribution (1,132,500 ) - Proceeds (repay) from short-term loan (331,876 ) 980,403 Due from shareholders - 692,500 Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 8,930,300 - Warrants issued to the underwriter 30 - Net proceeds from private placement - 1,772,845 Net cash provided by financing activities 7,465,954 3,445,748 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATES CHANGES ON CASH (1,747 ) (4,797 ) NET INCREASE IN CASH 15,638,358 8,063,349 CASH, AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF THE YEAR 12,196,110 4,132,761 CASH, AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF THE YEAR $ 27,834,468 $ 12,196,110 CASH, AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF THE YEAR 27,834,468 12,196,110 LESS: NON-CURRENT RESTRICTED CASH 652,310 3,598,280 CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 27,182,158 $ 8,597,830 Supplemental disclosure information: Cash paid for income tax $ 175,000 $ - Cash paid for interest $ 90,867 $ 27,292 Non-cash financing activities: Warrants issued to underwriters in connection with the IPO in fiscal 2019 and placement agent in connection with the private placement in fiscal 2018 $ 160,732 $ 161,926 Prepaid stock issuance cost netted with proceeds from the IPO in fiscal 2019 and the private placement in fiscal 2018 $ 308,179 $ 239,105

APPENDIX A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC.,

SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATE

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

Year Ended March, 31 2019 2018 Net income (loss) $ 5,112 $ 10,403 Income taxes 1,261 1,400 Interest expense 91 27 Depreciation and amortization 1,256 1,217 Stock-based compensation expense 3,594 117 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,314 $ 13,164 Adjusted EBITDA Per Share Basic $ 1.01 $ 1.35 Diluted $ 1.00 $ 1.35 Weighted Average Number of Shares Basic 11,200 9,736 Diluted 11,330 9,736

Quarter Ended March, 31 2019 2018 Net income (loss) $ (215 ) $ (985 ) Income taxes 10 1,400 Interest expense 1 23 Depreciation and amortization 296 318 Stock-based compensation expense 194 0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 286 $ 756 Adjusted EBITDA Per Share Basic $ 0.0 3 $ 0.08 Diluted $ 0.0 3 $ 0.08 Weighted Average Number of Shares Basic 11,200 9,736 Diluted 11,330 9,736

