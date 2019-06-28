Data will be presented at 65th Annual Conference of the American Society for Artificial Organs (ASAIO)

CorWave announced today that results from chronic preclinical studies to evaluate its Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) will be presented at the 65th Annual Conference of the American Society for Artificial Internal Organs (ASAIO) in San Francisco.

The poster presentation, entitled "Low Shear, High Flow, and Physiologic Pulsatility: The CorWave LVAD", is part of the sessions on June 28th and will be delivered by Trevor Snyder, PhD, Senior Director Translational and Clinical Research at CorWave.

The presentation will highlight recent design and performance improvements culminating in the first successful 30-day chronic in vivo implant survival. The ongoing study targets 30-day survival endpoint. This first result confirms the CorWave pump's ability to provide chronic circulatory support while ensuring low hemolysis without thrombotic complications.

"Successfully completing one month trials with excellent hemocompatibility results further confirms the tremendous promise of the CorWave membrane technology to provide safe, physiologic circulatory support for the growing number of people who suffer from the debilitating effects of advanced heart failure," remarked Trevor Snyder. "This is a significant milestone for the company and the entire R&D group," added Carl Botterbusch, CorWave CTO

"The team has demonstrated an outstanding commitment, which has resulted in this significant achievement. The success of this preclinical trial solidifies our confidence in our ability to bring our groundbreaking technology to the patients," explained Louis de Lillers, CorWave CEO.

About CorWave's Innovative Implantable Cardiac Support Technology

The CorWave technology stands out from other LVADs currently on the market due to its physiological design enabled by its unique undulating membrane. Among other things, it is able to mimic a pulse and produce blood flow velocity similar to that of a healthy heart. Eventually, CorWave's membrane pump technology should reduce complications associated with current devices and improve the care of patients with heart failure, a market potentially worth several billion euros. Founded in 2011 by the incubator MD Start and supported by well-known investors, including Bpifrance, Novo Seeds, Seventure, Sofinnova and Ysios, CorWave has received over €20 millions of financing and employs more than fifty people. Find out more: www.corwave.com.

