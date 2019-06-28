Formation Group Plc - Total Voting Rights

FORMATION GROUP PLC

('Formation' or the 'Company')

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company hereby announces that it has 173,800,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote.

The figure of 173,800,000 may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

--ENDS--

Enquiries: