

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Zirabev, a biosimilar to Avastin, for the treatment of five types of cancer.



They are metastatic colorectal cancer; unresectable, locally advanced, recurrent or metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer; recurrent glioblastoma; metastatic renal cell carcinoma; and persistent, recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer.



Zirabev is a mAb biosimilar of the reference product, Avastin, which works by inhibiting the formation of new blood cells by specifically recognizing and binding to vascular endothelial growth factor protein.



