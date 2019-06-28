

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal consumer price inflation held stable in June, data from Statistics Portugal showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 0.4 percent year-on-year in June, the same rate as seen in May.



The core inflation rate, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products, was 0.6 percent versus 0.5 percent in May.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in June, after a 0.1 percent rise in the preceding month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.7 percent annually in May, after a 0.3 percent increase in the prior month.



Month-on-month, consumer prices gained 0.4 percent versus 0.3 percent in May. Final data is due on July 10.



