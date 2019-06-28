

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - World leaders at the G-20 summit have come out in support of making basic reforms to the World Trade Organization.



A White House official who briefed the media about the first working session - on Growth, Investment, and Trade - said WTO reform was highlighted, which he thinks is a big advancement in the G20 from last year.



'Every world leader came out in support of wanting to reform the WTO, which was the mandate that we had in Buenos Aires last year. So there's a big deal of enthusiasm for that and something the U.S. has been pushing for well over a decade. And so, we're glad to see that, finally, countries are taking that seriously,' the official told reporters.



He added there was a good sense of unity in the room in terms of wanting to work together, which he thinks is the most positive thing to come out of the inaugural session. 'Everyone recognizes the old playbook doesn't work and that we really need to focus on what's new,' he added.



Beginning the debate, US President Donald Trump urged the world's economies to work together to address modern challenges to level the playing field for American workers and businesses, and emphasized that America wants to see everybody grow. He focused on his pro-jobs, pro-growth agenda, which involves ambitious tax reform, deregulation, creating a positive investment environment, and energy dominance.



Chinese President Xi Jinping, who discussed China's vision of the world's economy moving forward, also highlighted 'One Belt, One Road.'



The Trump administration official said China was 'less positive in its outlook' regarding the impact that the tariff disputes are having on the economy. They used the word 'unilateralism,' he told reporters, referring to President Xi.



WTO Director-General Roberto Carvalho de Azevêdo said that with trade tensions starting to impact the real economy, urgent action is needed to reduce tensions and reform the trading system.



He spoke about the various reform efforts that are taking place, and highlighted those related to WTO's monitoring, negotiating, and dispute settlement functions.



The leaders of the world's top 20 economies converged in the Japanese city of Osaka at a time of escalating trade tensions impacting the global economy, declining trade growth, and governments reassessing their policies in a number of areas.



WTO members are engaged in a debate about reforms to the world trade body to ensure that the organization can remain responsive to the challenges of today's economy.



The most pressing issue remains the impasse in the dispute settlement mechanism.



Earlier, Trump held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit.



