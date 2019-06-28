The paid subscription shares in Episurf Medical AB will be delisted. Last trading day for EPIS BTA Bwill be on July 1, 2019. Instrument: Paid subscription shares --------------------------------------- Short name: EPIS BTA B --------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012622363 --------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 173648 --------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Joacim Kanstedt or Karin Ydén telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB