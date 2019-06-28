

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) reported first-quarter profit above analysts' estimates. The company also increased its fiscal 2020 earnings outlook. The shares of Constellation Brands were up more than 7% in pre-market trade on Friday following the earnings announcement.



For the first-quarter, excluding Canopy Growth equity losses, the company reported comparable basis EPS of $2.40, up 9%. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.06 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



First-quarter net sales were $2.10 billion compared to $2.05 billion, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $2.06 billion, for the quarter.



For fiscal 2020, excluding Canopy, the company now expects comparable earnings per share in the range of $8.65 - $8.95. In April, Constellation Brands projected fiscal 2020 earning per share of $8.50 - $8.80 on a comparable basis, excluding Canopy equity losses and related activities.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $8.57, for fiscal 2020.



