EXCHANGE NOTICE 2019 28 JUNE 2019 SHARES Change of ICB industry classification: Viafin Service Oyj Viafin Service Oyj will have as from July 1, 2019 a new industry classification:. New ICB industry code: 9000 Technology New super sector: 9500 Technology Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services *********************** TIEDOTE 28.6.2019 OSAKKEET ICB-toimialaluokituksen muutos: Viafin Service Oyj Viafin Service Oyj:n ICB-toimialaluokitus muuttuu 1.7.2019 alkaen: Uusi toimiala: 9000 Teknologia Uusi ylätoimialaluokka: 9500 Teknologia Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services