

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The market might be reacting to reports from G-20 meeting in Osaka, Japan. President Trump said he is optimistic about a China deal and looks ahead to a meeting with Chinese leaders on Saturday. At the same time China said it is looking for acceleration of regional trade deals in Asia, as an alternative to U.S. decision on trade tariff.



Personal Income and Outlays for May and Chicago PMI for June are the major economic announcements.



Asian shares finished broadly lower on Friday, while European shares are trading mostly higher.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index point to a positive open for Wall Street.



As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were climbing 64 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 5.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 3.75 points.



U.S. stocks closed mostly higher on Thursday. The Dow edged down 10.24 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 26,526.58. with a 2.9 percent slump by Boeing weighing on the blue chip index. On the other hand, the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 57.79 points or 0.7 percent to 7,967.76 and the S&P 500 rose 11.14 points or 0.4 percent to 2,924.92 after closing lower for four straight sessions.



On the economic front, Personal Income and Outlays for May will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.3 percent, lower than the growth of 0.5 percent in the previous month.



Market News International's Chicago Purchase Manager's Index for June will be issued at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 53.6, while it grew 54.2 in the prior month.



University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment survey report for June will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 97.9, unchanged from the previous month.



Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be revealed at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North American Rig Count were 1086 and U.S. rig count were 967.



San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly will speak at the Aspen Ideas Festival in Aspen, Colorado at 3.20 pm ET.



Asian stocks fell in cautious trade on Friday. Chinese stocks fell. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 17.91 points or 0.60 percent to 2,978.88 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 0.28 percent at 28,542.62.



Japanese shares ended lower. The Nikkei average slipped 62.25 points or 0.29 percent to 21,275.92. The broader Topix index closed 0.14 percent lower at 1,551.14.



Australian markets fell down. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 47.50 points or 0.71 percent at 6,618.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 0.65 percent at 6,699.20.



European shares are trading mostly positive. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is growing 17.69 points or 0.32 percent, the German DAX is adding 60.26 points or 0.49 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is progressing 14.87 points or 0.20 percent and the Swiss Market Index is declining 15.81 points or 0.16 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.40 percent.



