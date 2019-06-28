

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - To ensure a sustainable supplier network, the Volkswagen Group will introduce a Sustainability Rating for all its suppliers starting 1st July 2019. The focus of the Sustainability Rating would be on risks related to human rights, environmental protection, corruption.



In a Sustainability Rating, the data provided by the suppliers regarding their sustainability will be cross-checked by qualified third parties. Any misconduct in the procedure could lead to exclusion from the award of contracts.



In the future, the Volkswagen Group also plans to extend the Sustainability Rating to CO2 emissions in the supply chain.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX