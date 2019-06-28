Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced that it has filed three additional patent infringement suits relating to BGI's sequencing products, including the BGISeq-500, MGISeq-2000, and related chemistry reagents.

The first complaint was filed against Complete Genomics, Inc. and other BGI entities in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California alleging infringement of U.S. Patent Nos. 7,566,537 and 9,410,200. The second complaint was filed against Latvia MGI Tech SIA in the Federal Patent Court in Switzerland alleging infringement of EP 1 530 578 B1 and EP 1 828 412 B1. A third complaint was filed against BGI's distributor, Genoks Genetik Hastaliklar Tani Merkezi, in the Istanbul Civil Court for Intellectual and Industrial Rights in Turkey alleging infringement of EP 3 002 289 B1.

The patents cover Illumina's proprietary sequencing-by-synthesis chemistry. These lawsuits follow related patent suits filed by Illumina against BGI in Germany and Denmark.

"We believe BGI's infringement is pervasive. Their continued unauthorized infringement requires that we enforce our intellectual property and protect the substantial investments that have been made in our sequencing-by-synthesis chemistry," said Charles Dadswell, Senior Vice President and General Counsel for Illumina.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and follow @illumina.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190628005060/en/

Contacts:

Illumina, Inc.

Investors:

Jacquie Ross, CFA

+1-858-255-5243

IR@illumina.com

or

Media:

Eric Endicott

858-882-6822

pr@illumina.com

or

Media Europe:

Karen Birmingham

+44(0) 7500105665

kbirmingham@illumina.com