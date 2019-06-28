Maximizing On Time Performance and Improving Passenger Experience with Network Operations decision support

GE Aviation and Vueling Airlines today announced a digital Network Operations agreement and implementation to helpreduce disruptions across the fleet. GE Aviation's Network suite -- Network Operations Insights, Network Operations Optimization and Network Crew Optimization products will be hosted in the cloud on Microsoft Azure.

"Network Operations helps airlines recover from disruptions faster and more efficiently and enables them to recoup substantial costs in the process," said John Mansfield, chief digital officer for GE Aviation. "The Network suite of products delivers powerful software applications that collect and analyze data streams in real time across multiple airline systems."

In parallel, Vueling and GE Aviation have a data science services engagement where GE is delivering a tool to help analyze the flight schedule and predict flights at high risk of disruption on Vueling's fleet of 120 A319, A320, A321 airplanes.

"The power of Network Operations provides customers with real-time disruption management and operational efficiency, through operations insights, recovery optimization and passenger protection, to minimize the impact of delays and cancellations", added Mansfield.

About Vueling

Vueling is headquartered in Barcelona and is the airport's largest operator, with 40% of the market share. The airline started operations on July 1st, 2004, with two Airbus A320 aircraft, four routes, and a commitment to offer excellent customer service at highly competitive fares. It is part of International Airlines Group (IAG), together with Aer Lingus, British Airways, Level and Iberia. IAG is one of the world's largest airline groups, carrying 100 million passengers last year.

About GE

GE Aviation, an operating unit of GE (NYSE: GE), is a world-leading provider of commercial and military jet engines, and avionics, digital solutions and electrical power systems for aircraft. GE is the world's Digital Industrial Company, transforming industry with software-defined machines and solutions that are connected, responsive and predictive. With people, services, technology and scale, GE delivers better outcomes for customers by speaking the language of industry. Learn more at geaviation.com/digital, twitter @GEAviation. Watch the videoto see how airlines are using GE's Network Operations. See how digital technology is helping airlines improve air travel.

