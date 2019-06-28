sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Sectra Publishes Annual Report and Corporate Governance Report for 2018/2019

LINKÖPING, Sweden, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Internationalmedical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra's (STO: SECT B) Annual Report for the 2018/2019 fiscal year is now available at investor.sectra.com/annual-reports/. The Board of Directors' most recent Corporate Governance Report is available at investor.sectra.com/governance.

An updated Excel summary is also available on Sectra's website with tables and key figures by year and quarter for both the Group and operating areas. Link: investor.sectra.com/ten-year-summary

This information constitutes information that Sectra AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 3:10 p.m. (UTC +02:00) on June 28, 2019.

About Sectra

Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2018/2019 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,413 million. The Sectra share (STO: SECT B) is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit https://sectra.com/.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, +46(0)705-23-52-27

