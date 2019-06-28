Clavister NetWall Products Receives Common Criteria Certification

The internationally credible Common Criteria EAL4+ certification allows Clavister to compete and tender for large government and enterprise opportunities

ÖRNSKÖLDSVIK, SWEDEN, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clavister, a leader in cybersecurity solutions, announces that its family of Clavister NetWall products has received the Common Criteria EAL4+ certification, issued by CSEC, The Swedish Certification Body for IT Security. CSEC is a local body of the international standard Common Criteria for Information Technology Security Evaluation (aka Common Criteria) that independently tests and verifies IT security vendors under ISO/IEC 15408 standards.

Common Criteria validation and certification is used by many large government agencies and enterprises as a standard aspect of their tendering process and request for quotes (RFQs). Vendors without it are typically excluded from large commercial opportunities. As such, Clavister's ability to pursue these large tenders opens new business possibilities and potentials.

The certification and evaluation process-started in April 2016-saw a number of testing and validations, consultations and technical investigations to arrive at the granting of the EAL 4 certification for Clavister.

"I'm very proud of our technical and engineering teams to satisfy the requests and information that the evaluators needed to do their work," states Neal Sutherland, project manager for the Common Criteria project, a sentiment John Vestberg-President and CEO, also reflected. "This is an important milestone in our ability to deliver on our ambition to succeed in winning large, institutional and enterprise orders. Common Criteria is the gold standard of ISO validation for IT security vendors and shows that Clavister can compete at the highest operational level. Though the process is a long and rigorous one, I believe it's worth all the effort for the customer doors it will unlock."

