Issuer Information 1 Issuer Endurlán ríkissjóðs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Org. no 471283-0459 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 LEI 254900IPCJWRC6XAJN15 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information 4 Short name RIKV 20 0205 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 ISIN code IS0000031292 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 CFI code DYZTXR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 FISN númer ENDURLAN/ZERO CPN TB 20200205 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 Bonds/bills Bills -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 Total issued amount 4.728.000.000 kr. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 Total amount 0 kr. previously issued -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 Amount issued at this 4.728.000.000 kr. time -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 Denomination in CSD 1 kr. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Yes Exchange -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Bill -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 Amortization type, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 Currency, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 Issue date July 1, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 First ordinary February 5, 2020 installment date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 Total number of 1 installments -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 Installment frequency N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 Maturity date February 5, 2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 Interest rate N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 Floating interest N/A rate, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 Premium -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 Simple/compound Simple Interest interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 Simple/compound, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 Day count convention ACT/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 Day count convention, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 Interest from date N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 32 First ordinary coupon N/A date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 33 Coupon frequency N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 34 Total number of coupon N/A payments -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 35 If irregular cash N/A flow, then how -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean Clean Price price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 37 If payment date is a No bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing 38 Indexed No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 39 Name of index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 40 Daily index or monthly index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 42 Base index value -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 43 Index base date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Information 44 Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 45 Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 46 Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 47 Credit rating (rating Jul. 2018 Moody's: A1 for long term domestic loans agency, date) and P-2 for short term domestic May 2019 S&P; A for long term domestic and A-1 for short term domestic loans May 2019 Fitch; A for long term domestic loans and F-1+ for short term domestic -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 48 Additional information Click here to enter text. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading 49 Registered at CSD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 50 Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 51 Date of Application June 28, 2019 for Admission to Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 52 Date of Approval of June 28, 2019 Application for Admission to Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 53 Date of admission to July 1, 2019 trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 54 Trading code (Ticker) RIKV_20_0205 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 55 Instrument subtype T-Bills -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 56 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 57 List population name ICE_TREASURY_BILLS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 58 Static volatility No guards -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 59 Dynamic volatility No guards -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 60 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 61 Bond type EUSB - Sovereign Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 62 Country code IS --------------------------------------------------------------------------------