Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, June 28
|The company announces the following unaudited data
|as at 27 June 2019 - Using BID Valuations
|NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value
|1293.14
|NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value*
|1279.99
|NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value
|1312.56 'XD'
|NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value*
|1299.42 'XD'
|*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,
|source: Interactive Data
|For more information please visit our website at
|www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/