The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 27 June 2019 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1293.14

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1279.99

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1312.56 'XD'

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1299.42 'XD'

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

