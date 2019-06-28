

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Visa (V) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Verifi, a provider of end-to-end payment protection solutions that minimize fraud risk and eliminate chargebacks. Verifi currently serves more than 25,000 accounts around the world.



The company will integrate Verifi's enhanced chargeback tools with Visa's risk management services. With the addition, Visa will extend its chargeback and dispute resolution capabilities to support a broad range of payments brands. Visa expects the expanded chargeback capabilities will deliver greater transparency to help buyers and sellers resolve disputes quickly.



