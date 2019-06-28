

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is set to launch a spacecraft in 2026 to explore the richly organic world of Saturn's largest moon Titan, for its origins and signs of life.



The 'Dragonfly mission' using a rotocraft will arrive on Titan in 2034 and fly to dozens of promising locations there.



The mission will focus on looking out for prebiotic chemical processes common on both Titan and Earth. It will also investigate the moon's atmospheric and surface properties and its subsurface ocean and liquid reservoirs.



The rotorcraft, a multi-rotor vehicle with eight rotors flying like a large drone, will leapfrog on the moon's surface in a series of short flights of up to 5 miles or 8 kilometers in order to take samples in diversified locations.



It will take advantage of Titan's dense atmosphere, four times denser than Earth's, to become the first vehicle ever to fly its entire science payload to new places for repeatable and targeted access to surface materials.



The dense opaque atmosphere prevented understanding of Titan's surface until a mission in 2004 provided new information, including the discovery of liquid hydrocarbon lakes in Titan's polar regions.



The rotorcraft will eventually fly more than 108 miles or 175 kilometers, nearly double the distance traveled to date by all the Mars rovers combined.



Titan has a radius of about 1,600 miles or 2,575 kilometers, and is nearly 50 percent wider than Earth's moon. It is larger than the planet Mercury and also Earth's moon and is the second largest moon in the solar system after Jupiter's moon Ganymede, larger than Titan by 2 percent.



Titan is the only world besides Earth that has standing bodies of liquid, including rivers, lakes and seas, on its surface.



Dragonfly was selected as part of NASA's New Frontiers program, which includes the New Horizons mission to Pluto and the Kuiper Belt, Juno to Jupiter, and OSIRIS-REx to the asteroid Bennu.



The Dragonfly mission is led by Principal Investigator Elizabeth Turtle, who is based at Johns Hopkins University's Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland.



The mission is managed by the Planetary Missions Program Office at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, for the agency's Planetary Science Division in Washington.



Mars and Titan are the only two possible places scientists are exploring as the other habitable locations across the universe. Titan is perhaps an unexpected candidate for human habitation because it is not even a planet, although it has many planet-like features.



