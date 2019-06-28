A World Trade Organization panel has found a U.S. move to incentivize the use of domestic solar products put imported goods from India and other countries at a disadvantage.From pv magazine India. Since September 2016 India has sought consultations with the U.S. concerning subsidies paid to energy projects in various U.S. states which included American-made components. India argued such incentives accorded less favorable treatment to Indian solar imports, denying them an equal opportunity of competing in the U.S. market. After dialogue failed to resolve the row, the dispute settlement body at ...

