Bayport Management Ltd: Bayport Management Limited approval of prospectus for USD Social Bond

Bayport publishes listing prospectus and applies for admission to trading of its social bonds at Nasdaq Stockholm Sustainable Bond List

Mauritius, June 28th, 2019. Bayport Management Ltd ("Bayport") issued on June 14, 2019 USD 260 million senior unsecured social bonds under its Social Bond Framework. The social bonds have a tenor of three years and a fixed interest rate of 11.50 per cent. per year.

Bayport intends to apply for admission to trading of the bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm Sustainable Bond List and the first day of trading is expected to be on or about July 2, 2019. In connection with this, Bayport has prepared a listing prospectus that has been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority) websites.

For additional information, please contact David Rajak, Capital MarketsExecutive (investor@bayportfinance.com / +27 11 236 7300).

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16:00 CEST on June 28th, 2019.

