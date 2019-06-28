SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their supply chain risk management study for a consumer packaged goods company

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190628005318/en/

Supply chain risk management study for a consumer packaged goods company. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Project background

The company wanted to prepare themselves for supply chain disruptions and build a more resilient supply chain. The key objectives they aimed to achieve through this engagement are mentioned below.

Objective 1: The company wanted to devise an effective supply chain strategy that could help them maintain topline revenues.

The company wanted to devise an effective supply chain strategy that could help them Objective 2: They also wanted to improve their procurement function and identify opportunities to improve the supply chain.

They also wanted to improve their procurement function and identify opportunities to improve the supply chain. Want to gain detailed insights? Request a free demo to know how we can help you devise effective strategies to reduce supply chain risk exposure.

"Improving supply chain risk management is crucial for companies to address changing consumer preferences and shift from offline to online channels," says a procurement expert from SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In partnership with SpendEdge, the client a leading consumer packaged goods company - aligned their category management strategy with supply chain risk exposure. The solution offered helped them to:

Gain visibility into different types of risks associated with the supply chain.

Improve production and delivery capabilities while avoiding sales losses.

Wondering how supply chain risk management can help companies to identify and prioritize risks. Request a free proposal to access our complete portfolio of supply chain risk management solutions.

Outcome: The supply chain risk management solutionoffered by the experts at the SpendEdge helped the consumer packaged goods company to monitor the risk analysis process, evaluate risks and develop strategies to address them. This helped the client to reinvent themselves in the market despite slowing GDP growth and currency weaknesses. The supply chain risk management solutionfurther helped the company to integrate previous and ongoing initiatives, including those for business continuity and supply chain security. In addition, the solution provided helped them to create and improve the shopping experience for customers with the recent digital advances.

To access the complete case study on how we helped a consumer packaged goods company to understand the current state of the supply chain and avoid sales losses, get in touch with our experts here!

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Want to gain detailed insights? We're here to help you out! Tell us more about your business challenges.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190628005318/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us