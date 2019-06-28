Global Power Connectors Market to Grow to US$2.59 bn by 2025, as Consumer Electronics Industry Expands

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QY Research has recently released its report titled, 'Global Power Connectors Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025', which gives a complete overview of the global power connectors market. This report helps in identifying lucrative opportunities through thorough analysis.

QY Research states that the global power connectors market will reach US$2.59 bn by the end of 2025 from US$1.8 bn in 2018. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.6% throughout the forecast period.

Global Power Connectors Market: Trends and Opportunities

The global market for power connectors will witness significant growth due to its usage in energy transfer. Power connectors are widely used in sectors such as the military. These connectors are designed to meet the high standard military in regards to its precision, durability, and reliability. Power connectors are also called modular connectors, which can be designed to fit consumer's goals and its requirements by using pre-existing building blocks to arrange unique contacts.

The power connectors also used in aerospace, consumer electronics, and medical equipment. Power connectors provide an inline disconnect within a circuit and also comes with different shapes and sizes as needed. All of the above factors are likely to fuel the growth of the global power connectors market in the near future.

Report TOC, Figures and Table@ https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/1100603/global-power-connectors-market

Global Power Connectors Market: Segment Analysis

The global power connectors market is segmented into applications and product type. The product type segment includes UK connectors, IEC connectors, schuko Connectors, US connectors, and AU/NZ connectors. The application segment is classified into military, data communications, medical equipment, industrial & instrumentation, aerospace, vehicle, and others.

Global Power Connectors Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow the market for power connectors because of growing construction and infrastructure activities in emerging economies such as China and India. North America is expected to remain the largest market for power connectors because of advanced technologies and innovative products development.

Review Sample Report@ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1100603/global-power-connectors-market

Global Power Connectors Market: Top Players

The key manufacturers that are operating in the global power connectors market are Igus, Molex, CLIFF Electronic Components, TE Connectivity, CUI, Amphenol, Harwin, Samtec, NBC, Foxconn, Bulgin, Hirose Electric, Furutech, Belden, GE, ITT, Glenair, Kyocera, Methode Electronics, Anderson Power Products, Phoenix Contact, Aerospace Electronics, and Binder.

Global Power Connectors Market: Competitive Landscape

In Amphenol, the MagnaMate ATHP Series is a rough thermoplastic power connector that features a high performance and surety contact technology of RADSOK. It is designed for several xEV applications. MagnaMate is a 1P67 and it is available in a two pole or single pole housings with a current rated from 20A to 180A. The companies are using new product development strategies to enhance their business and attract consumers towards innovative products to attain a higher position in the market.

For Custom Power Connectors Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1100603/global-power-connectors-market

Related Reports:

Global AC Power Connectors Market: https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/1093596/global-ac-power-connectors-market

Global DC Power Connectors Market: https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/1013809/global-dc-power-connectors-trends-and-forecast-report-2019

Global Coaxial Power Connectors Market: https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/1066422/global-coaxial-power-connectors-market

Media Contact:

Rahul Singh - Digital Marketing Director

Contact: +91 7028 920 828

Email: rahul@qyresearch.com

Sales Contact US:

USA Registered Office: QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton, Suite 218,

City of industry, CA - 91748

USA: +1-626-428-8800

Emails - enquiry@qyresearch.com

Web - www.qyresearch.com

https://www.qyresearch.com.cn/

Expert News:

https://weeklywall.com/

https://spotherld.com/

https://reviewhealthworld.com/

https://reviewstocksvalue.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/719476/QY_Research_Logo.jpg