China's vast continent-spanning infrastructure project could fertilize solar growth along its perimeter at considerable scale as energy demand in the countries along the route is set to surge.Chinese mega infrastructure project the Belt and Road Initiative opens up tremendous solar potential across Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Europe as a significant proportion of the countries along the route boast some of the best solar irradiation conditions in the world and expect to see their electricity demand surge in the years ahead. A group of researchers has examined the potential to develop solar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...