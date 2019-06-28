'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on the issuer's general shareholders' meeting and adopted resolutions 28-Jun-2019 / 16:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement [1]on the Issuer's general shareholders' meeting and adopted resolutions Type of the general shareholders' meeting of the issuer: annual. Form of the general shareholders' meeting of the issuer: a meeting (joint presence of shareholders to discuss issues on the agenda and adopt resolutions put to vote) (hereinafter - the Meeting). Date of the general shareholders' meeting of the issuer: 28 June 2019 Venue of the general shareholders' meeting of the issuer: ul.Gubkina, 13, Surgut, Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous Okrug - Yugra, Tyumenskaya Oblast, Russian Federation. Time of the general shareholders' meeting of the issuer: time when the registration of the persons entitled to participate in the Meeting of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC starts - 08:00 a.m., time when the registration of the persons entitled to participate in the Meeting finishes - 11:15 a.m., time when the Meeting starts - 10:00 a.m., time when the vote counting at the Meeting starts - 11:25 a.m., time when the Meeting closes - 12:15 p.m. Quorum of the general shareholders' meeting of the issuer: The number of votes held by the persons included in the list of the persons entitled to participate in the Meeting (as of 03.06.2019) was: on Items No. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8 of the agenda of the Meeting: 35,725,994,705 votes; on Item No. 6 of the agenda of the Meeting - 321,533,952,345 votes. The number of votes held by the persons who participated in the Meeting was: on Item No. 1 of the agenda of the Meeting - 19,997,081,825 votes; on Item No. 2 of the agenda of the Meeting - 19,997,081,825 votes; on Item No. 3 of the agenda of the Meeting - 19,997,081,825 votes; on Item No. 4 of the agenda of the Meeting - 19,160,689,675 votes; on Item No. 5 of the agenda of the Meeting - 19,997,081,825 votes; on Item No. 6 of the agenda of the Meeting - 179,618,986,825 votes; on Item No. 7 of the agenda of the Meeting - 19,854,353,824 votes; on Item No. 8 of the agenda of the Meeting - 19,997,081,825 votes. In accordance with the Federal Law of the Russian Federation "On Joint Stock Companies" the Meeting had the quorum on all items of the agenda of the Meeting. Agenda of the general shareholders' meeting of the issuer: 1) Approval of the annual report of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC for 2018. 2) Approval of the annual accounting (financial) statements of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC for 2018. 3) Approval of the distribution of profit (including payment (declaration) of dividends) and loss of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC for 2018, approval of the size, form and procedure of dividend payment on shares of each category, setting the date as of which the persons entitled to dividends are determined. 4) Payment of remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. 5) Payment of remuneration to the members of the Auditing Committee of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. 6) Election of the members to the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. 7) Election of the members to the Auditing Committee of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. 8) Approval of the Auditor of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. Results of voting on items of the agenda of the general shareholders' meeting of the issuer on which the meeting had a quorum: Results of voting by ballot papers on Item No. 1: - Votes "For" 19,993,228,198 - Votes "Against" 24,375 - Votes "Abstained" 1,188,940 Results of voting by ballot papers on Item No. 2: - Votes "For" 19,992,889,769 - Votes "Against" 370,295 - Votes "Abstained" 1,143,390 Results of voting by ballot papers on Item No. 3: - Votes "For" 19,988,829,148 - Votes "Against" 4,444,580 - Votes "Abstained" 846,775 Results of voting by ballot papers on Item No. 4: - Votes "For" 19,126,172,878 - Votes "Against" 269,259 - Votes "Abstained" 30,555,521 Results of voting by ballot papers on Item No. 5: - Votes "For" 19,992,628,187 - Votes "Against" 224,509 - Votes "Abstained" 1,650,237 Results of cumulative voting by ballot papers on Item No. 6: - Votes "For" 177,400,758,227 The votes were cast for the candidates to the members of the Board of Directors as follows: No. Last, first, middle name of a Number of votes cast for candidate each nominee 1. Agaryov Alexander Valentinovich 3,489,974,667 2. Bogdanov Vladimir Leonidovich 24,171,779,488 3. Bulanov Alexander Nikolaevich 16,203,545,552 4. Dinichenko Ivan Kalistratovich 14,620,110,657 5. Egorov Valery Nikolaevich 18,347,550,305 6. Eremenko Oleg Vladimirovich 2,539,983,049 7. Erokhin Vladimir Petrovich 18,256,425,964 8. Konovalov Vladislav Borisovich 6,864,001,115 9. Krivosheev Viktor Mikhailovich 15,102,636,973 10. Matveev Nikolai Ivanovich 15,231,105,034 11. Mukhamadeev Georgy Rashitovich 16,805,929,479 12. Potekhin Sergei Nikolaevich 3,635,706,904 13. Usmanov Ildus Shagalievich 15,053,774,408 14. Tchashchin Viktor Avtamonovich 7,078,234,632 - Votes "Against" 2,030,364,792 - Votes "Abstained" 2,246,130 Results of voting by ballot papers on Item No. 7 (excluding votes held by the members of the Board of Directors): 7.1. for the candidate: Musikhina Valentina Viktorovna - Votes "For" 19,334,876,369 - Votes "Against" 514,713,242 - Votes "Abstained" 1,887,160 7.2. for the candidate: Oleynik Tamara Fedorovna - Votes "For" 19,332,445,244 - Votes "Against" 514,674,567 - Votes "Abstained" 1,802,215 7.3. for the candidate: Prishchepova Lyudmila Arkadyevna - Votes "For" 19,583,095,943 - Votes "Against" 263,505,548 - Votes "Abstained" 2,265,810 Results of voting by ballot papers on Item No. 8: - Votes "For" 19,683,810,024 - Votes "Against" 269,405,630 - Votes "Abstained" 39,700,765 Resolutions adopted by the general shareholders' meeting of the issuer are worded as follows: On Item No. 1 the Meeting resolved: "To approve the annual report of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC for 2018." On Item No. 2 the Meeting resolved: "To approve the annual accounting (financial) statements of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC for 2018." On Item No. 3 the Meeting resolved: "To approve the distribution of profit and loss of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC for 2018. To declare dividend payment: RUB 7.62 per preference share of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC; RUB 0.65 per ordinary share of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC; dividends shall be paid in accordance with the procedure recommended by the Board of Directors. To set 18 July 2019 as the date as of which the persons entitled to dividends are determined." On Item No. 4 the Meeting resolved: "To pay to each member of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC who does not act as Chairperson of the Board of Directors or Director General of the Company and is not an employee of the Company basic remuneration for the period when he/she acted as the member of the Board of Directors in the amount determined by the Regulations on the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. To pay to the member of the Board of Directors who acted as Chairperson of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors additional remuneration in the amount determined by the Regulations on the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC." On Item No. 5 the Meeting resolved: "To pay to each member of the Auditing Committee of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC remuneration in the amount determined by the Regulations on the Auditing Committee of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC." On Item No. 6 the Meeting resolved: "To elect the following persons to the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas PJSC": 1. Bogdanov Vladimir Leonidovich, 2. Bulanov Alexander Nikolaevich, 3. Dinichenko Ivan Kalistratovich, 4. Egorov Valery Nikolaevich, 5. Erokhin Vladimir Petrovich, 6. Krivosheev Viktor Mikhailovich, 7. Matveev Nikolai Ivanovich, 8. Mukhamadeev Georgy Rashitovich, 9. Usmanov Ildus Shagalievich". On Item No. 7 the Meeting resolved: "To elect the following persons to the Auditing Committee of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC: 1. Musikhina Valentina Viktorovna, 2. Oleynik Tamara Fedorovna, 3. Prishchepova Lyudmila Arkadyevna." On Item No. 8 the Meeting resolved: "To approve "Crowe Expertiza" Limited Liability Company as the Auditor of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC for 2019." Date and number of the minutes of the general shareholders' meeting of the issuer: 28 June 2019, No. 30. Identifying attributes of the shares the holders of which are entitled to

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2019 10:09 ET (14:09 GMT)