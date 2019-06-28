sprite-preloader
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, June 28

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Total Voting Rights

As at 28 June 2019, the issued share capital of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc consisted of 90,364,851 ordinary shares of 1 pence, with voting rights attached. No shares are held in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interests in, or a change to their interest in, Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contact:
Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733

28 June 2019

END


