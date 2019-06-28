

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A survey has found that despite significant progress in recent years for LGBTQ inclusion, about half of the LGBTQ people continue to remain closeted at their workplaces. The rate has remained largely unchanged over the past decade.



The Human Rights Campaign or HRC Foundation has released the results of its survey, 'A Workplace Divided: Understanding the Climate for LGBTQ Workers Nationwide'.



The survey says substantial barriers remain to full LGBTQ inclusion at workplaces despite significant progress in recent years. This includes the Supreme Court's decision embracing marriage equality in 2015 as well as corporate policies and practices that increasingly embrace LGBTQ inclusion.



46 percent of LGBTQ workers said they are closeted at work, compared to 50 percent as per a HRC report way back in 2008. In addition, one in five LGBTQ workers reported that co-workers told or implied they should dress in a more feminine or masculine manner.



53 percent of LGBTQ workers reported hearing jokes about lesbian or gay people at least once in a while, while 31 percent of respondents felt unhappy or depressed at work.



One of the major reasons for LGBTQ workers not reporting the negative comments to a supervisor is because they did not think anything would be done about it. They also did not want to hurt their relationships with co-workers by reporting it.



The survey results highlight the challenges faced by LGBTQ workers, particularly transgender workers and people of color, at their place of work.



It also highlights the nuanced issues in the workplace that keep LGBTQ workers 'separate,' leaving many feeling distracted, exhausted or depressed, and believing they have nowhere to turn for help.



One in five employees said they have stayed home from work as their workplace was not always accepting of LGBTQ people, while one in five searched for a different job. One in ten such workers have left a job as the environment was not very accepting of them.



'LGBTQ employees are still avoiding making personal and professional connections at work because they fear coming out -- and that hurts not only that employee, but the company as a whole,' said Deena Fidas, director of HRC's Workplace Equality Program.



