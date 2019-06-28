sprite-preloader
LibraVista, a Comprehensive Facebook Libra Explorer, is Launched

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2019 / On June 28th, 2019, LibraVista announces that it has launched a Facebook Libra Explorer (http://www.libravista.com).

Backed up by Facebook, Libra is a decentralized cryptocurrency utilizing the Libra Blockchain technology, which aims to enable a simple global currency and financial infrastructure that empowers billions of people.

"In LibraVista, you will have a comprehensive sight of the entire Libra ecosystem. For instance, you can check each Libra transaction, create Libra Wallet, try Libra applications, and join developer communities. " said Tong Gao, co-founder of LibraVista and TokenClub.

Tong regards Libra and Bitcoin as two different possibilities of cryptocurrency future, and these two paths have a few connections yet there are still a lot left to be merged. Currently, TokenClub serves as the entrance to the Bitcoin-oriented traditional cryptocurrency world, while LibraVista is born to be the window of the new Libra world built by Facebook and its partners.

CONTACT:

media@pressreleaseemail.com

SOURCE: LibraVista



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/550288/LibraVista-a-Comprehensive-Facebook-Libra-Explorer-is-Launched


