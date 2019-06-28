Hoylu AB: Hoylu explores the conditions for conducting a directed share issue

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, HONG KONG, JAPAN, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES. PLEASE REFER TO IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

Hoylu AB (publ) ("Hoylu" or the "Company") has appointed Norse Securities AS ("Norse Securities") to investigate the conditions for conducting a directed share issue in the total amount of up to 3,750,000 shares (the "Share Issue") through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure (the "Bookbuilding").

If conducted, the Share Issue will be directed towards professional investors. The purpose of the Share Issue is to provide the Company with additional equity capital in a quick and efficient manner in order to utilize current business opportunities and optimize the Company's capital structure. The Board of Directors' assessment is that the subscription price in the Share Issue will be in accordance with market conditions, since it will be determined through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure.

The Share Issue is, among other things, subject to a resolution by the Board of Directors of Hoylu and the subsequent approval thereof by an extraordinary general meeting. The Board of Directors may at any time choose to terminate the Bookbuilding and refrain from resolving on the Share Issue.

For more information, please contact:

Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com

Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

About Hoylu

Hoylu delivers innovative enterprise solutions to allow global teams to collaboratively plan, create and share information that enrichen the user experience in the virtual office. The Hoylu Suite delivers a comprehensive set of personalized connected workspaces to enable teams across locations, on any device, to work smarter and with more fun across major industries including Engineering, Education, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Manufacturing, Graphic Design and many more.

www.hoylu.com



Ticker symbol: Hoylu

Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Stockholm

Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550; ca@mangold.se

Important information

Release, announcement or distribution of this press release may, in certain jurisdictions, be subject to restrictions according to law and people in those jurisdictions, in which this press release has been announced or distributed, should inform themselves of and follow such legal restrictions. This press release does not constitute an offer, or a solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities in Hoylu in any jurisdiction.

This press release does not constitute or form part of an offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein may not be sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The information in this press release may not be announced, published or distributed to the United States, Canada, Australia, South Africa, Japan, Hong Kong, Switzerland, Singapore, New Zealand or in any other jurisdiction where the announcement, publication or distribution of the information would not comply with applicable laws and regulations.

This press release is not a prospectus. Hoylu has not authorized any offer to the public of shares or rights in any member state of the EEA and no prospectus has been prepared or will be prepared in connection with the directed new share issue.

This information is information that Hoylu AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 18:15 CEST on June 28, 2019.