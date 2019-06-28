Web Presence: Protect My College Student: Mental Health Maintenance & Assuring Treatment While Students are Away from Home

DAVIE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2019 / Protect My College Student, offers support and helpful tips for young adults with mental conditions. It's not uncommon for teens to have mental disorders during high school and sometimes even earlier, depending on the struggles or trauma they've faced in their lives. There seem to be a few common hypotheticals on this issue. The first concern is that kids these days are faced with much more scrutiny through social media and the feel the pressures of "fitting in" much more than kids years ago. This is commonly exacerbated if the child has suffered disturbing or traumatic events.

The second issue is thought to be increasing anxiety about school violence, shootings, and also the pressures of the unknown ecological and fiscal uncertainties of the world. The third stressor involves the "overachieving" emphasis that is rampant among this generation. Kids are now expected to take AP classes, get the highest GPA possible, score excessively high on the SAT and ACTs, have a side-hustle, and perhaps own their own business before college. All of this is, of course, to be met with ease and accomplished while still participating in extracurricular activities, events, and other social affairs.

Reported Mental Disorders in Children/Teens

7.4% of children aged 3-17 years (approximately 4.5 million) have a diagnosed behavior problem.1

7.1% of children aged 3-17 years (approximately 4.4 million) have diagnosed anxiety.1

3.2% of children aged 3-17 years (approximately 1.9 million) have diagnosed depression. 1

Protecting Your Kids Mental Health Through The College Years

When kids go to college, these conditions cannot be ignored. There is a real need for ongoing treatment, staying on their medication, and getting behavioral therapy. As a parent, how can you make sure that your college student is going to get the treatment they need or receive urgent or additional treatment if necessary?

Protect My College Student offers around the clock care and protection for students who are living away from home for the first time. Utilizing MD Live's telemedicine services, students can contact doctors and healthcare professionals 24/7 via their phone, laptop, or iPad. Protect My College Student's goal is to provide parents peace of mind as their children go off to college and are living away from home for the first time. This can be an uneasy time for parents, but knowing that their children have unlimited access to medical services and counseling reassures them that their son or daughter is in good hands.

