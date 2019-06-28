Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Vestas surpasses 2 GW of V150-4.2 MW orders in Brazil with EDF project

News release from Vestas Mediterranean

Madrid, 28 June 2019



Vestas has received a 197 MW order for the Folha Larga II wind park, which will be located in the municipality of Campo Formoso in the state of Bahia, Brazil. The order, placed by long-term customer EDF, includes the supply and installation of 47 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines as well as a 20-year Active Output Management (AOM 4000) service agreement.

With this project, Vestas' surpasses the milestone of 2 GW of order intake for the V150-4.2 MW turbine in Brazil, merely nine months after the turbine variant made its debut in the country. The V150-4.2 MW turbines are locally produced, creating jobs and expanding Brazil's wind energy industry and supporting the government's initiative to promote renewables and a more sustainable energy mix.



"We are really proud to achieve this 2 GW milestone in such a record time, which underlines the V150-4.2 MW turbine's excellent fit with Brazil's wind conditions and its unparalleled levelised cost of energy. Reaching this goal with our trusted customer EDF underlines our strong partnership in Brazil and we look forward to taking the next steps forward together", states Rogerio S. Zampronha, Vestas managing director for Brazil and Southern LATAM.

Turbine delivery is scheduled for the second half of 2020, whilst commissioning is planned for the first quarter of 2021. The wind park is an extension of the 147 MW Folha Larga project. Once completed, the wind park will total 344 MW of capacity.

