GreenBox POS, LLC: GreenBox POS Files An 8-K, Onboarded A New Audit Firm

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2019 / GreenBox POS, LLC (OTC PINK: GRBX) ("GreenBox", "GRBX", the "Company") is pleased to announce Previous financial reports, starting in Q2-18, were unable to show revenues properly due to the selected reporting strategy, one causing the consolidated financials between GreenBox private and GreenBox public to not be reported until the merger between the two entities was complete. The consolidated financial results of both GreenBox private and GreenBox public should have been recorded starting in Q2-18, based on the fact that GreenBox public's controlling shareholder is GreenBox private which is controlled by the officers and directors of GreenBox public. As soon as practicable, the corrected reports, going back to Q2-18 and including consolidated financials, will be filed.

About GreenBox POS:

GreenBox POS (USOTC: GRBX, "GRBX") is a groundbreaking technology company that builds customized payment solutions for a multitude of industries. The company has developed the fastest and safest way to send and process money using Blockchain technology. The company was awarded 5 provisional patents for its technology. GreenBox POS develops the following main products: POS (Point of Sale software and hardware solutions); DEL (delivery app, APIs to POS and PAY); PAY (payment app, providing financial APIs to all other components); KIOSK (deposit, cash and E-wallet management). All products, services and custom hardware are available now from GRBX. GRBX is based in California with offices in Seattle, WA; Las Vegas, NV; Vancouver, BC, Canada; and HQ in San Diego, CA.

For more information, visit the company's website at?https://www.greenboxpos.com/

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Public Relations and Media Contact:

GreenBox POS

www.GreenBoxPOS.com

Office: 619-631-4838

Info@GreenBoxPOS.com

SOURCE: GreenBox POS, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/550299/GreenBox-POS-Files-An-8-K-Onboarded-A-New-Audit-Firm