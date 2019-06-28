New Unicorn - Chinese Traveler's Portal Welcome Chinese

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2019 / On June 11th, Mr Jacopo Sertoli, the CEO of "Welcome Chinese" - the Chinese traveller's gateway to Europe participated in the "2019 Digital Economy New Paradigm" Conference organized by the Hong Kong BCL Group (BCL Group) in the Hong Kong Science Park. The theme of this summit is on the "Global New Model of Digital Economy", BCL Group with dialogues around global supervision, blockchain integration and application. Participants of the conference include DBS Bank, PwC, Shenzhen Association of Automation, MIT Blockchain Pillar, Zhejiang University and Blockchain Research Lab and many more.

At the meeting, Mr Sertoli introduced Select Holding, the holding company of "Welcome Chinese", as an international marketing company which is dedicated to improving the travel experience of Chinese travellers. This company, in partnering with the China Tourism Academy (CTA) under the China National Tourism Administration, has been developing certification projects for "Welcome Chinese" and is responsible for the development of China's outbound tourism, hosting the EU Tourism Committee's launching ceremony exclusively in China and fulfilling critical bilateral agreements with the Chinese government.

During the conference, Mr Sertoli also demonstrated the strong technical integration capability of "Welcome Chinese", including the integration of merchants, passengers, hotels and payment information into the same platform, facilitating the management and development of all stakeholders, while simultaneously simplifying the process and reducing time. It also demonstrated the strong alliance behind "Welcome Chinese" - including the China Central Television, China Tourism Academy (CTA), China Unionpay, Wechatpay, Alipay and Ctrip.

Based on the strong background and prospects of "Welcome Chinese", professional British business valuers have already given her a valuation of 2.2 billion euros, and Mr Sertoli has revealed that "Welcome Chinese" would be planning to be listed in Europe and London either this year or early next year.

