Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights for Lundin Mining

TORONTO, Canada, June 28, 2019 /CNW/ - (TSX: LUN; Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

As a result of the exercise of employee stock options or the vesting of employee share units from June 1, 2019 to date, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased to 735,588,290 common shares with voting rights as at June 28, 2019.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Chile, the United States of America, Portugal and Sweden, primarily producing copper, nickel and zinc. In addition, Lundin Mining holds an indirect 24% equity stake in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

The information was submitted for publication on June 28, 2019 at 4:30pm Eastern Time.

