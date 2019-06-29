Better Collective A/S: Better Collective enters strategic partnership with NJ Advance Media

Regulatory Release 20/2019

Better Collective (NASDAQ: BETCO) launches a partnership division and signs an agreement with NJ Advance Media LCC to deliver its innovative technology and content for sports betting and casino on www.nj.com.

Better Collective, the world's leading developer of digital platforms for bookmaker information, iGaming communities and betting tips, is joining forces with NJ Advance Media LCC to bring the best in sports betting and casino content to New Jersey's largest news site, www.nj.com.

Partnering to deliver sports betting content

The strategic partnership, which will be co-branded with Better Collective's flagship product, www.bettingexpert.com, includes Better Collective delivering its innovative technology and content for sports betting and casino to educate and empower the New Jersey audience of online bettors and help them navigate in a market of rapid growth. In the first year, where New Jersey allowed online gambling, effective as of September 2018, the total revenue for online gambling in the state was 277 mio. USD.

The collaboration provides Better Collective with an additional marketing channel to market, operate, and manage customer contacts to the betting and casino operators holding New Jersey betting licenses. The details of the financial terms of the partnership remain undisclosed. However, NJ Advance Media LCC will receive a fixed license payment and all future revenue generated in the partnership will be split between the parties balanced in favour of Better Collective.

Jesper Søgaard, CEO of Better Collective: "We aim to make sports betting and gambling entertaining, transparent and fair, and a partnership with a big brand like NJ Advance Media LCC and nj.com, which is clearly the go-to site for news and entertainment in New Jersey, allows us to empower millions of American online bettors, which is one of our key objectives."

"This innovative partnership - in my mind - very well illustrates the future of the fierce media market. I think we will see more partnerships like this, and we will definitely be able to really benefit from each other's expertise. I am proud that NJ Advance Media LCC has chosen us to assist them in developing their business," continues Jesper Søgaard.

Danny Ortiz, VP of Strategy and Innovation at NJ Advance Media LCC: "We are excited about our new partnership with Better Collective and the value it will provide our readers. As online gaming becomes more prevalent in New Jersey, it was important for us to partner with someone whose core values align with ours. Better Collective was the clear choice because of their proven responsibility to journalistic standards, compliance and their commitment to fighting gambling addiction. We look forward to a long-standing partnership."

In connection with the transaction, Better Collective has established an office in New York. The partnership is the first of its kind set up by Better Collective. The media partnership division will be headed by former editor in chief of Metroxpress Denmark, Simon Hovmand-Stilling, who joined Better Collective late 2018 as Director Group Media Sites.



Contacts

CEO: Jesper Søgaard

Press enquiries: Morten Kalum +45 2349 1009

Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844

e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com

This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 12:35 p.m. CET on June 29, 2019.

About Better Collective:

Better Collective's vision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology - this is what has made them the world's leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective's portfolio includes more than 2,000+ websites and products, includingbettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in-depth betting theory. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).

About NJ Advance Media LCC:

NJ Advance Media is a data-driven marketing agency and the #1 provider of local news in New Jersey. The company focuses on developing a real-time approach to reporting news, sports and entertainment content across all platforms and devices, and drives daily conversations and engages millions through quality journalism on NJ.com, lehighvalleylive.com, newsletters, social channels and print publications, including The Star-Ledger and other daily and weekly newspapers throughout the state. As part of Advance Local, NJ Advance Media's clients benefit from first-party data on more than 170M devices owned by consumers of 11 affiliated websites across the US. Providing insights into consumer behavior that is categorized into relevant targetable audiences, NJ Advance Media's knowledge, experience and resources lead to innovative and effective cross-channel marketing solutions for clients locally, regionally and nationally.

