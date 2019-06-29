deeper: A fully private and secure internet for the people is on the horizon: Deeper Network and Harmony announce partnership

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2019 /The Deeper Network team is glad to announce a partnership with Harmony (currently listed on Binance). Harmony is a project with a very solid tech team, aiming to offer a high-throughput, low-latency, and low-fee consensus platform designed to power decentralized economies of the future. To find more information about Harmony visit: https://harmony.one/.

As for us, Deeper Network, we are creating the world's first blockchain-powered hardware firewall, which we have named Deeper Connect. With our solution, we promise to provide true internet freedom for everyone with enhanced security.

Issues with Internet Access Today

The Internet was meant to be an open portal of knowledge and information, which anyone on the earth could access freely and fearlessly. Unfortunately, that is not the scenario today. Data suppression, censorship, fraud and other such unethical and illegal activities have been growing at an alarming rate over the last few years.

Internet Censorship

Countries around the world today are increasingly trying to control the content that their citizens can access over the Internet. The rationale behind such government-approved internet censorship ranges from religious reasons to political motives. There exist various means of circumventing this censorship, such as the use of VPN connections and Tor browser. However, these have their own set of problems, such as sluggish network performance and concerns about security. Moreover, netizens who use such means to violate government policy can be tracked and punished quite easily. The United Nations Human Rights Council actually passed a resolution in 2016, declaring that online freedom was a basic human right that must be protected.

Cybercrime

Hackers have always been trying to steal user data for financial gain. In 2013, 40 million users of Target had their debit and credit card information stolen by hackers. Over a period of 3 years from 2013 to 2015, a massive 3 billion user accounts were hacked, and user details such as email addresses and passwords were compromised. With advance in hacking technology, hackers have been employing different innovative techniques to compromise personal data stored on computers, mobiles and other data storage devices connected to the internet. And the situation will only get worse. In fact, estimates suggest that cybercrime will result is financial losses to the tune of $6 trillion annually by 2021.

Deeper Network's Solution



Deeper Network's hardware solution (Deeper Connect) is the world's first device which combines blockchain technology with network security and an online sharing economy. They have named this service protocol as Secure Shared Service (SSS). Deeper Connect has been designed to be a simple plug-and-play device, so that non-technical users can easily install it in their homes, offices, and other places. They have also developed the AtomOS Network Operating System, which supports the network security functionalities provided by their Deeper Connect devices.

Through SSS, Deeper implements the following features:

1. Internet Security - Deeper Connect adds a secure gateway between the user's terminal and the external Internet, which can protect the user's PCs, smartphones, laptops, and a wide range of IoT devices from any online attack.

2. Open Access to Internet - Deeper uses decentralized node discovery technologies to allow anyone anywhere to access content freely on the Internet, without the fear of any sort of trackers or surveillance posed by government authorities or ISPs.

3. Decentralized Sharing Economy - Deeper plans to launch a smart contract blockchain platform, the e2 chain, which will employ their unique Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus algorithm. This will allow participants to earn profit by sharing network resources and mining.

About the Partnership

Deeper Connect has been working diligently on the creation of a device capable of providing a completely secure, private, and shareable internet connection. We are currently in development of a smart contract technology that would allow users around the world to share internet bandwidth in a completely decentralized way. Our technology does this by performing three basic tasks: node discovery, node negotiation, and node to node micropayments. As Deeper Connect understands that scalability represents one of the largest boundaries in blockchain technology, we seek to obtain a high speed, scalable chain solution to support our smart contract needs. We believe Harmony is that solution. A collaborative effort between Deeper Connect and Harmony will allow us together to deliver what the world has been waiting for: a private, secure, and scalable Internet for the people.

To know more about Deeper Connect and our product, watch our promotional video or visit our social media:

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WIaBSmk_0xg



Telegram: https://t.me/DeeperNetwork



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deeper.network/



Twitter: https://twitter.com/deeper_network



Bitcointalk: https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5081185.0



Medium: https://medium.com/@deeper.network

hliu@deeper.network

SOURCE: deeper

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/550387/A-fully-private-and-secure-internet-for-the-people-is-on-the-horizon-Deeper-Network-and-Harmony-announce-partnership